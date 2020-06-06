Zomato Takes Idea From A Twitter User To Add 'Human Contact' Option On Its App

Zomato captured the imagination of a Twitter user to innovate and send a message to customers during the ongoing pandemic as the nation gradually eases the lockdown. Stand-up comic Surabhi Bagga shared a witty tweet with an edited screenshot of Zomato app which offers dishes under ‘Lockdown cravings’ section.

Bagga changed the icon of a dish and named it “Human Contact” and then tagged Zomato, thanking the food aggregator for being considerate of human needs during the ongoing pandemic. While the government has eased restrictions, social distancing is still of paramount importance as the coronavirus cases continue to rise exponentially.

Nice of @ZomatoIN to consider the needs of people living alone during these unprecedented times pic.twitter.com/JxI8Qf6OrK — Surbhi Bagga (@SmallTalkPolice) June 3, 2020

But what came next was even more interesting since the tweet didn’t go unnoticed and Zomato asked the user to check the app again.

check the app again 👀 https://t.co/fm5Thuct6w — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) June 5, 2020

The food delivery company actually replaced one of the dishes under “Lockdown cravings” with “Human Contact”, and clicking on it gives a message to maintain social distancing for a little longer. “Wait, hold on....we miss hugs too! Please maintain social distancing for a little longer. STAY HOME, STAY SAFE,” reads the message.

Hahahhaha @ZomatoIN has come through! 👏🏻 Go check out the app homepage today pic.twitter.com/GNqYZ4D0qM — Surbhi Bagga (@SmallTalkPolice) June 5, 2020

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal replied to it thanking Bagga for the “idea”

Thank you for the idea. :-) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) June 5, 2020

Read: Instagram Launches Food Order Stickers With Zomato & Swiggy: Here's How To Use Them

Lay-off at Zomato

The company has been facing a financial crisis due to a serious economic downturn, especially after the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, it announced extensive measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak including letting go of 13 per cent of its workforce. Goyal shared an internal email sent to all employees of the company citing the challenges that lay ahead of them saying “we do not foresee having enough work for all our employees”.

Read: Zomato & Swiggy Start Home Delivery Of Liquor In Jharkhand; Speaking To Other States Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.