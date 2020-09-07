Gujarat: Wildlife Rescue Trust saves 'Rare' hedgehog in Vadodara

A wild hedgehog was rescued by Wildlife Rescue Trust from a residential area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on September 6. Speaking to ANI, Arvind Pawar, President of the governmental body revealed that the spiny mammal was from a “rare species”. “This is a rare species and was last caught in Vadodara in 2007,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, ANI also shared a few photographs of the teeny animal after it was rescued. All the three photographs capture the tiny being, who could be seen resting on a stool from different angles.

Gujarat: A hedgehog was rescued from a residential area in Vadodara by Wildlife Rescue Trust, a non-governmental organization yesterday. Trust president Arvind Pawar said, “This is a rare species & was last caught in Vadodara in 2007." pic.twitter.com/drJ95GIDau — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received almost 500 likes and a bandwagon on comments. Taking to their respective accounts, many users dubbed the animal as “cute” while others expressed concerns about its safety.

Nope. Hedgehog's squilps are not harmful and dosent har. Humans much as of Porcupines which aren't poisonous either. Both are different — Let's RIGHT (@Lets_right_2000) September 6, 2020

It's cute..❤️❤️❤️ — vivek kumar (@vivekkumarsahni) September 6, 2020

Looks cute — QuickTech Mohit ➐ (@quicktechmohit) September 6, 2020

Crocodile rescued in Vadodara

This comes just a day after an 8 feet long crocodile was spotted and then rescued by the Wildlife Department. The crocodile was rescued from Manjalpur area in Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department. The incident took place on September 4 and has created a sense of fear.

A resident named Akshay was quoted by ANI saying that “Every year, during rainy season crocodiles, are found here and many times they come into the society too”. A Wildlife Department Official said “Our volunteers know the technical work. Such rescue of wildlife animal is known as technical rescue. These crocodiles enter into the residential areas during a rainy day but the people get to know when the water starts reducing. We will send it for medical check-up and after the reports, it will be released”. ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared images of the rescued crocodile.

