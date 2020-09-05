Gujarat: 8-feet-long Crocodile Rescued From Residential Area In Vadodara

An incident created a panicky situation amongst the residents of Gujarat as an 8 feet long crocodile was spotted and then rescued by the Wildlife Department. The crocodile was rescued from Manjalpur area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department. The incident took place on September 4 and has created a sense of fear.

Crocodile rescued in Vadodara

A resident named Akshay was quoted by ANI saying that “Every year, during rainy season crocodiles, are found here and many times they come into the society too”. A Wildlife Department Official said “Our volunteers know the technical work. Such rescue of wildlife animal is known as technical rescue. These crocodiles enter into the residential areas during a rainy day but the people get to know when the water starts reducing. We will send it for medical check-up and after the reports, it will be released”. ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared images of the rescued crocodile. The caption read, “Gujarat: An 8-feet-long crocodile rescued from Manjalpur area in Vadodara, by Wildlife Department yesterday”.

Gujarat: An 8-feet-long crocodile rescued from Manjalpur area in Vadodara, by Wildlife Department yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Iq1JAXzyHV — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

In a separate incident a five-foot-long python was spotted near Saket metro station in South Delhi and was later released safely into the wild. According to ANI, the incident happened on July 28, when the reptile was noticed by a passerby who found it resting underneath a footbridge from a nearby culvert. The incident immediately caused panic outside, Metro station gate 1. Following the incident, Wildlife SOS and NGO, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress reached at the spot. A team of two ‘trained’ rescuers with rescue equipment, extricated the python from narrow space underfoot over the bridge. Rock python or Python molurus is a large, nonvenomous python species native to tropical and subtropical regions of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

