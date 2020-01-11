Gujarat Woman Suffering From Last-stage Brain Tumour Plants 30,000 Trees

A Gujarat woman Shruchi Vadaliya diagnosed with last stage brain tumour recently planted 30,000 trees in an attempt to fight air pollution. According to reports, Shruchi is of the opinion that air pollution is causing people to develop terminal illnesses.

After the 27-year-old was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease, she started the tree planting campaign to curb air pollution and save the environment.

According to reports, she has planted more than 30,000 trees in the past two years and has urged others to do the same. Shruchi said that she may die soon but wanted to stay alive in the breaths that people take by planting more trees. She also said that time is not by her side and that will prevent her to fulfil her dreams but she did not want others to face the same.

Shruchi added that more trees should be planted to improve air quality and prevent people from contracting life-threatening diseases.

