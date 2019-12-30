Planting Trees Is An Easy Way To Protect Our Planet

Pollution level across the world is on the rise affecting the ecological balance and resulting in climate change. Most of the major Indian cities are reeling under the harmful effects of high pollution levels and its become an imperative to start taking actions to reduce this harmful impact. Planting trees in large numbers is one of the easiest and most economical way of reducing the harmful effects of pollution.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has taken a step in this direction through their initiative ‘Rakshakaran Hero’. As part of this initiative, Tata AIA Life Insurance is planting a sapling for every term plan sold by them. ‘Rakshakaran’ means the act of protection. ‘Rakshakaran Hero’ is the one who acts to protect, not just his own family but also the world at large. The core idea behind this initiative is to encourage consumers to take active steps towards protecting their families and also contribute towards protecting the planet for their loved ones. Republic TV is proud to associate with Tata AIA Life Insurance and help them augment their efforts towards this noble cause.

Through the Rakshakaran Hero initiative, Tata AIA Life Insurance has planted more than 50,000 saplings until now.

Tree plantation also remains vital for countering the rise in greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and worldwide deforestation, and the effects of these toxic gases. As per scientists and climate change experts, tree plantation stands as one of the topmost activities that can make a difference in the current trends of climate change.

Research shows that six trees can produce enough oxygen for one person for a year. Trees properly placed around buildings can also reduce air conditioning needs by 30%. Trees significantly absorb sound and reduce noise pollution. A well planted group of trees can reduce noise pollution by up to 10 decibels.

Let us all pledge to our bit to save the environment by planting more trees and encouraging others to do the same. Be a #RakshakaranHero and protect the planet.

