German police are tenaciously trying to trace nearly six million faces maks which went missing at an airport in Kenya, international media reported. This comes as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has infected 32,991 and killed 159 people on the German soil. Though it was unclear why the masks were in Kenya, authorities have said that they were actively searching for it.

According to reports, the masks which were brought to protect the healthcare workers were due to arrive in Germany on March 20 but never reached there. Talking on the issue to a news agency, German Defence Ministry spokeswoman said that authorities were trying to find out what happened.

Meanwhile, another government official reportedly said that they were looking into whether it was a matter of theft or was about a provider who wasn't serious or if the shipping wasn't being cleared up by customs. This comes just two days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel tested negative for the deadly virus.

‘Airborne spread not reported’

While losing masks became a significant concern for German authorities, the World Health Organisation's Southeast Asia division, on March 23, said that COVID-19 did not spread airborne. However, it said that there has been a reported possibility of such transmissions in enclosed spaces and with prolonged exposures in hospitals. This comes as the deadly virus has infected 392,336 people and killed 17,147 people across the globe.

Explaining the transmission further, Dr. Poonam Khetarpal Singh, regional director, WHO Southeast Asia said that cases of airborne spread have not been reported yet, however, based on the information that they have received and with their experience with other coronaviruses, COVID-19 appeared to spread mostly through respiratory droplets and close contact. Speaking further the doctor mentioned that it was why WHO recommends hand and respiratory hygiene.

(Image credits: AP)

