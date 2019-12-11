Gurugram Police Arrests 2 Iranians For Posing As Cops To Rob Foreigners

Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police arrested two Iranian nationals for allegedly posing as police officials and robbing money from two Turkmenistani nationals in Gurugram. "Victims were here for medical treatment and the incident occurred on 26 November. The accused people duped the Turkmenistani nationals on the pretext of checking their documents. A case was filed with the police and while investigating we found out that the accused are Iranian nationals," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Preetpal Singh.

Accused came on tourist visa

The two accused were nabbed by the Gurugram Police from Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. The accused will be produced before a local court. "They had come here on a two-month tourist visa and had planned to return to their country after committing the crime. These accused are well-versed in Hindi," ACP Preetpal Singh added.

According to the police, the accused people used to wear civil dresses and dupe people on the pretext of raising a doubt regarding their documents like passport and claiming that the victims might have narcotics. "We have received 12-13 complaints in this regard in the past few days," Singh added.

Other crimes involving foreigners

On Sunday, police informed two Nigerian nationals were arrested from Delhi for supplying heroin in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Ibrahim (29) and Olisha (27) were arrested in the national capital on Saturday by a special police team of Kullu district, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gaurav Singh said here. The SP said the district police had seized over 500 grams heroin and 'chitta' from 55 accused in 30 cases in the last five months. Last month, the Bhopal city police arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 71 lakh online. The accused, Obuh Marvellous Uche (23), was arrested from Nihal Vihar Colony in the national capital on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bhopal), Irshad Wali, told PTI.

