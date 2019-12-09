Vicky Badshah Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Netizens Mourn The Singer's Death

Sufi singer Vicky Badshah has reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Vicky was just 40-years-old and breathed his last in a hospital in Ludhiana. Vicky reportedly complained about a major chest ache before being admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. It is being reported that the music industry in Punjab has been shaken to its core after the sudden demise of Vicky Badshah. The funeral is reportedly going to be held in Ludhiana itself on December 9, 2019.

Also read: Panipat: Protestors Vandalise A Theater In Jaipur & Chant Slogans, 5 People Detained

Vicky Badshah's untimely death

Punjabi singer Master Salim confirmed the demise of Vicky Badshah on his social media. Vicky lived in the Bhattia area of Ludhiana where he was admitted to Sobti hospital around 2:30 in the afternoon. It was reported that at the time of admission he was finding it difficult to catch a breath. Vicky has three children.

Also read: Radhika Pandit And Yash Complete 3 Years Of Marriage; Actor Shares Adorable Picture

It was reported by Dr Manoj Sobti from Sobti hospital that Vicky Badshah's family brought him to the hospital and he did not have a BP or a pulse at the time. Doctors tried to revive the pulse and did so for a brief period of time before Vicky Badshah stopped responding. The doctor has stated that every effort was made to save Vicky Badshah for three hours, but he could not be saved. It was also revealed that Vicky was facing some health complications a day before as he complained of difficulties in breathing. His fans and netizens have taken to social media platforms to mourn Vicky Badshah's death.

Also read: Panipat: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Asks Censor Board To Take Note Of Opposition To The Film

*Sufi Gaayak*#vickybadshah

😔 *Rip* 😔

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

*Waheguru Aatma Nu Shanti Dewe*

👇🎤🎤👇

*Tu Raat Manaawani Sagnaa Di*

*Tara Yaar nhi Jag Vich Hona* pic.twitter.com/ymAo5AEsCY — Raj Sabuaana Official (@RajSabuaana) December 9, 2019

Also read: Celebrity Astrologer Reveals Possible Details About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From Bollywood Movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.