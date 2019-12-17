Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends West Bengal Assembly, Says "I Am Happy"

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar after attending the West Bengal assembly session on Tuesday addressed the media and said that he was happy. He hailed the infrastructure and the functioning of the assembly and expressed his gratitude towards the lawmakers and the speaker. The Governor also highlighted the contribution of legendary leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore from West Bengal. Lastly, he also spoke about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that it is not against any citizens of the country.

Jagdeep Dhankhar on attending WB assembly

Talking about the West Bengal assembly, the Governor said, “I am happy that I was received by the lawmakers today. Everyone was around and took me to the assembly. This assembly has a unique feature, and this is a historic building. I came to know the details of the buildings. The Deputy CM sits next to the leader of the opposition. The library was remarkable. A special team was organised for me. I occupied a chair, but he did not take one. They indicate a history of legislators. Thankful to the speaker”.

“This is the time to leave behind earlier incidents. The door was opened for the constitutional head. We must work in partnership. West Bengal played an important role in securing the democratic rights of this country. I can never forget the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore. I was thrilled and I cannot forget what happened last time, but this is time to move forward,” he added.

Dhankhar on CAA

Talking about CAA, the WB Governor said, “I would only say that I and CM hold constitutional posts. We both know our roles. I have no doubt that she won't be coming and attending the assembly because no such word has come from her. I can tell that CAA is not against any citizen of the country in any manner. CAA is a law passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. According to the constitution, it has the assent of President”.

“Peaceful protest is our right. We need to give a healing touch in violence. I would appeal to the CM to live up to the oath we have taken. I don't want to go into the details. Fear is being instilled in the minds of people is not good. It's not good to torch police stations. We must control it. She knows what needs to be done. It's no time to be in challenging mode,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)