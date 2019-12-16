"Look At 'bravery' Of Delhi Police": Prashant Kishor Slams For Violence Against Students

Political strategist Prashant Kishor took to the microblogging website Twitter on Monday and took a dig at the Delhi police for using force against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. He shared a video along with his tweet where a few students are being beaten up by the police for raising slogans against the act. Prashant Kishor launched a veiled attack at the police and called them "non-violent, brave and professional". Taking a jibe at them, he exclaimed how the responsible police force acts towards the "alleged" lawbreakers.

Look at the non-violence, bravery, and professionalism of delhi police against the “alleged” law breakers!! https://t.co/6YeKMjqhva — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 16, 2019

CAA protest

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students. The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. After the clash, a few students were detained, and the Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital.

Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of the Commission in the order, has also asked the police to file a compliance report by 3 pm today at Commission's office failing which will attract an appropriate action. Apart from this, Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Police HQ raised slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Police. They clashed with police at the AMU campus gate; police use batons and tear-gas to disperse them.

