In a major development in the Gyanvapi mosque survey case, excerpts from the reports of special court commissioner Vishal Singh mention Shivling inside the mosque premises. According to the exclusive excerpts accessed from the reports of court commissioner Singh, signs of many Sanatan cultures were found inside the mosque building. The videography report of the survey has now been submitted by the commissioner to the court.

According to the exclusive excerpts accessed from the reports of court commissioner Vishal Singh, signs of many Sanatan culture were found inside the mosque during the survey. As per the exclusive excepts accessed, Sanatan signs were found on the walls of the basement in the mosque. Signs like lotus, Damru, Trishul and others were also found inside the mosque building.

Sources have also claimed that the Shivling found has also been mentioned in the second survey report by the court commissioner. Earlier, court commissioner Singh had told Republic that he would be filing the report of the survey before 2 pm as informed to the court. The chip of videography of the survey undertaken on May 14-16 has also been submitted by the commissioner to the court.

SC to hear matter on May 20

The report comes as the Supreme Court adjourned the case pertaining to the survey case on Thursday and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow, Friday. The court will hear the plea of the mosque committee opposing the survey on May 20 at 3 PM. The Supreme Court also asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday. This came after the Hindu side in the case sought more time from the Supreme Court in the case hearing. The Varanasi court was set to review today the videography survey report submitted by the team appointed by it.

Findings of Gyanvapi survey

The first survey report submitted to the Varanasi court also mentioned traces of Hindu temples discovered near two walls of the mosque. The two-page survey report filed by suspended court commissioner Ajay Mishra states that debris from the Shringar Gauri temple was found near the north and west walls of the mosque.

As mentioned in the survey report accessed by Republic TV, the following proofs were found during the videography survey conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi -

Remains of four Hindu idols covered in red colour were found on the western wall of the mosque

A place to light lamps was found next to the idols on the walls

Lotus and snake (sheshnaag)-like shapes as well as inscriptions of Hindu motifs were seen on walls

As per the survey report, the debris seemed to be lying on the ground for a long time. Presently, the remains of the Shringar Gaura temple are worshipped as a whole because it is prohibited to visit the actual idols located on the walls, that are barricaded. The survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex concluded on Monday, May 16, during which, according to claims made by the Hindu side, a Shivling has been discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

Image: PTI