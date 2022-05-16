In a massive development on Monday, a Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot on the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was allegedly discovered. Following this, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has now made yet another controversial statement as he called on Muslims to defend the Masjids. Making a tweet with a snippet of a speech he had given earlier, Owaisi wrote that the Gyanvapi mosque ‘was and will always remain a mosque’.

“There was a mosque, and it will be there till the judgment day, Insha'Allah,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote while sharing a video of him on his Twitter handle where he is seen calling on his followers to defend their mosques. Wading into the Varanasi court orders administration to safeguard Shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque, Owaisi said that the Gyanvapi was a mosque and will remain the same forever.

In the video, Owaisi is seen making a parallel to the Babri Masjid case and said that the Gyanvapi masjid couldn’t be lost. “When I was 20 years old, Babri Masjid was snatched from me. We will not let them snatch away our Masjids anymore. We will not lose another Masjid,” Owaisi said as a first reaction amid massive claims over the Gyanvapi survey. “Gyanvapi was a mosque and will remain the same and it will remain a mosque till forever,” he said while adding that it is “our duty to save our masjids”.

Varanasi Court orders sealing of spot where 'Shivling' was found

In a massive development on Monday, a Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot on the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was allegedly discovered. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order came on an application filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found during the survey conducted by a team led by the court commissioner. Besides demanding the immediate sealing of the spot, he sought the court's direction to allow only 20 Muslims to offer Namaz and prohibit them from performing Wuzu.

Finally, the court ruled, "The Varanasi District Magistrate is instructed that the place where the Shivling was found should be immediately sealed. No person should be permitted entry there. The Varanasi District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate and CRPF commandant, Varanasi are directed that they will be personally responsible to guard and keep safe the place that has been sealed". The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.

The Gyanvapi mosque survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am today (May 16) to the satisfaction of all parties. Speculation that a 'Shivling' had been discovered gained traction after petitioner Sohan Lal Arya exclaimed after the survey, "Baba Mil Gaye!"

Image: ANI/ PTI