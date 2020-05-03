Handwara Encounter: Prez Kovind Pays Tribute To Martyrs; Remembers Their Supreme Sacrifice

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes and expressed condolences towards the families of five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. In counter-terror operations, an Army Colonel and a Major were among the five martyred, the Indian Army said.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind asserted that the nation will always remember their supreme sacrifice and added that the country will stand united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil.

Tributes to our brave soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara, J&K. A grateful nation will always remember their supreme sacrifice. The entire country stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 3, 2020

Counter-terror operation

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom. Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes and expressed condolences to families of five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday.

On Twitter, PM Modi hailed the valour and sacrifice of those brave jawans who "served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens".

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

