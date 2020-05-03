5 Personnel Including Army Colonel, Major Martyred In Handwara; Raksha Mantri Pays Tribute

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. Issuing an official statement on Sunday, Indian Army said that they were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area. The statement said that based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilian as a hostage in a house in Changimul, Handwara of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by Army and JK Police.

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five Security Forces Personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom.

Armed Forces to pay tribute to Covid warriors on Sunday; here's all that is scheduled

Defence Minister pays tribute

Paying his tribute to the martyrs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

Delhi Police issue 4th notice to Maulana Saad, ask him to get tested for COVID in govt lab

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assam's health minister Himanta Biswa Sharma also paid their tributes to the brave hearts. The Congress party also took to Twitter and saluted the martyrs.

Salute the martyrdom of our four army personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj, a Lance Naik, a rifleman & a police sub inspector in an encounter with the terrorists in J&K’s #Handwara. My heartfelt condolences to their families and prayers that they find strength. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2020

No ceremonial border personnel meeting with Chinese army amid Covid outbreak

We are deeply saddened by the loss of 5 of India's bravehearts, including, Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj, J&K Police SI Shakeel Qazi.



The incident in #Handwara is a stark reminder of the incredible sacrifice our defence forces make in order to keep our Nation safe.



Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/rTjkpvSoIJ — Congress (@INCIndia) May 3, 2020

'No problem in dealing with COVID-19': Army Chief General Naravane as jawan recovers