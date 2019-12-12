Hangman Of Meerut Jail Expresses His Desire To Execute Nirbhaya Rapists

With no executioner in Tihar Jail at present, a hangman from Meerut jail has expressed the desire to execute the hanging of Nirbhaya rapists. The executioner named Pawan Jallad said that all four convicts in the Nirbhaya case should be executed at the earliest. He further said, "I think they all should be hanged, I am prepared to carry out the execution if I am asked to by the administration (Tihar jail), I will go to Delhi and carry out my duty. Rapists should be hanged for their shameful deed which has shocked the country". The four rape rapists are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Bizarre mercy plea

One of the four convicts, Akshay Thakur, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment of capital punishment to all convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case. In the review petition, the convict put forward absurd arguments to delay hanging which included arguments such as 'life expectancy in ‘Kaliyug’ is very short added by Delhi’s AQI which would lead to early death’ hence, capital punishment would not serve any purpose. The convict further went on to claim that the dying declaration of Nirbhaya was deliberated, hence, it should be kept out of consideration in the case.

Nirbhaya gang-rape case

In December 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic was brutally gang-raped and assaulted inside a moving bus by six people and thrown out of the bus along with her male friend (who was equally beaten) after the heinous act. Of the six convicts, one has committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four were convicted and handed death sentence in a trial court in 2013, followed by Delhi court in 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court’s decision in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

(With ANI inputs)

