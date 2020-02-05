'Happy With Govt's Decision, Hoping Dates Will Be Announced Soon': VHP On Ram Mandir Trust

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's announcement regarding the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November. Speaking to Republic TV, VHP President Alok Kumar said that he is very happy and said that "Hindus worldwide are waiting for the Ram Temple."

'I expect the trustees will hold a meeting soon'

He said, "I am very happy. Hindus all over the world are waiting for a Ram Temple. Supreme Court gave the Centre three months and these three months, the government has taken a concrete step and that is why we are happy that the government has taken a decision to form a trust. The court directed to give 5 acres of land to the Muslims and the work of distributing it has also begun. I expect that the trustees will hold a meeting soon, complete the formalities and announce the dates for the construction of the temple."

He also said that a 'Shobha Yatra' will be taken out in around 3 lakh villages between March 25 and April 8 to celebrate 'Ramotsav'

'It will be an independent body'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Parliament the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict. “I am happy to announce that in the cabinet meeting today morning, we took significant decisions on the Ayodhya trust. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, we have set up a trust. The Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Shetra will be the name of the trust. It will be an independent body,” Modi said.

In India, everyone is a part of one "broad family", be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis or Jains, Modi said. "We have taken another big step for Ram Mandir pilgrims. We are allocating over 67 acres of land near the mandir area to the trust,” he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the trust would comprise 15 members, including a Dalit representative who would be in charge of the entire 67-acre land.

