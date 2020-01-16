VHP Outraged As Kerala Tourism Promotes Local Beef Delicacy; Demands Action From Centre

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Thursday criticized a tweet by Kerala Tourism promoting a local beef delicacy. Bansal said that the tweet hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus who worship cows and sought action from Home Minister Amit Shah, as well MoS of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel against the Kerala tourism department.

Is this tweet meant for promoting tourism or promoting Beef?

Isn't it hearting sentiments of crores of cow worshipers?

Is this tweet generated from the pious land of Shankaracharya?@KeralaGovernor @CMOKerala @kadakampalli to please advise @KeralaTourism .... https://t.co/1lXplZjnA3 — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) January 16, 2020

The @KeralaTourism must understand that u can't promote anything by hearting religious sentiments of millions of its own tourists worshipping Cows. @AmitShah @prahladspatel @tourismgoi @TwitterIndia to please take suitable action. pic.twitter.com/vyhgVYOixW — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) January 16, 2020

Here's the post by Kerala Tourism:

Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala: https://t.co/d7dbgWmlBw pic.twitter.com/aI1Y9vEXJm — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 15, 2020

The debate over beef in Keraka is hardly a new one, with numerous flashpoints taking place in the last few years. Among these was a 2017 controversy that witnessed beef being served for breakfast in the state assembly as the MLAs protested against a new notification by Centre regarding illegal slaughter of cows.

