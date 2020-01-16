The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

VHP Outraged As Kerala Tourism Promotes Local Beef Delicacy; Demands Action From Centre

Politics

VHP leader Vinod Bansal criticized a tweet by Kerala Tourism about a beef dish while promoting delicacies of the state, saying that it hurts Hindu sentiments

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Thursday criticized a tweet by Kerala Tourism promoting a local beef delicacy. Bansal said that the tweet hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus who worship cows and sought action from Home Minister Amit Shah, as well MoS of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel against the Kerala tourism department. 

READ | Tourism Runs On Positive Perception: MoS, Tourism And Culture Prahlad Singh Patel

Here's the post by Kerala Tourism:

READ | BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh Threatens Actions Against Beef Consumers

The debate over beef in Keraka is hardly a new one, with numerous flashpoints taking place in the last few years. Among these was a 2017 controversy that witnessed beef being served for breakfast in the state assembly as the MLAs protested against a new notification by Centre regarding illegal slaughter of cows. 

READ | BIG: Kerala Government Challenges CAA In Supreme Court, Becomes First State To Do So

READ | BJP's Sambit Patra Claims 'insult To Hindu Symbol' On Nazi Swastika At Shaheen Bagh Poster

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP BLAMES BJP FOR DELAY IN HANGING
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES