Harbhajan Singh Takes To Twitter To Talk About Hyderabad Rape Accused Encounter

Harbhajan Singh has come forward to laud the Chief Minister of Telangana and the state police after the four accused in the Hyderabad rape case were encountered early in the morning on Friday.

READ: CPI(M) condemns Hyderabad accused encounter, says 'Extra-judicial killing not solution'

Harbhajan Singh lauds the authorities

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harbhajan Singh congratulated the Telangana Chief Minister and police for 'showing this is how it is done'. The veteran spinner then added that no one should dare to do something like this again in the future. Bhajji had also posted a video in which the people of Hyderabad were seen celebrating and cheering for police at the encounter site where the four accused were gunned down. Read the tweet and watch the video here.

Well done @TelanganaCMO and police for showing this is how it is done ✅ no one should dare doing something like this again in future #makeitsafeindia https://t.co/g8uDNiCCn6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2019

READ: Hyderabad Horror: BJP issues statement on police encounter of all 4 rape accused

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources.

READ: MASSIVE: Ajit Pawar given clean chit by Maharashtra ACB in multi-crore irrigation scam

What is the Hyderabad rape case?

The 27-year old's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. Her body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to conduct trial against the four accused who were housed in Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody.

READ: MASSIVE | All 4 accused in Hyderabad rape and murder case killed in encounter by Police