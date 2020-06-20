Hardeep Singh Puri Exudes Confidence In Air India's Divestment, Disinvestment Plans

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that he has never been as "hopeful and confident" on Air India's divestment or disinvestment as he is now. Addressing a press conference, Puri reiterated that Air India is a first-class asset and it has excellent engineers, excellent pilots, covering various destinations be it the evacuation of people from Wuhan, Air India has been at the heart of it.

"And I think, we need to make some decisions on nationalisation. We may have lost two or three months because of the pandemic, but we have gained a lot of experience in terms of the value and how to take this forward," he said.

Commenting upon the resumption of international flights Puri said, "The notion that international traffic has opened up and we are the only one not to open up, needs a reality check. The exact time when international flights will be resumed depends on whether other countries are open to receive flights."

READ: Centre says 'resuming international flights depends on countries opening their borders'

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soar to 3,95,048; recovery rate improves to 54.13%

Centre Says 'resuming International Flights Depends On Countries Opening Their Borders

While India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery rate increases to 54.13%, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday clarified that resuming international flights depended on other countries opening their international borders, at a press briefing. He added that currently, the ministry is looking at increasing the domestic flights operating daily - from 700 to 1000-1500 flights. As of date, to 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries, have been brought back to the country amid lockdown - with over 1 lakh via 'Vande Bharat' mission.

READ: Pakistan govt allows repatriation of 748 stranded Indians from June 25 via Wagah border

READ: Will try to start a good percentage of international flights before August: Aviation Min