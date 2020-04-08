Harish Salve Slams ‘fake’ Video With His Voice, To File Complaint With Delhi Police

A video clip with Senior Supreme Court Advocate Harish Salve's voice has been making rounds on WhatsApp, in which the former Solicitor General is allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While speaking to REPUBLIC TV, the former SG called the video fake and said he will be filing a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner over the fake video being spread by individuals.

Read: Naidu urges Centre, Palaniswamy to provide relief to migrant workers stuck in Tamil Nadu

Harish Salve's statement

Harish Salve said, "There are two clips purporting to be statements by me. One relates to the CAA and the other to the Delhi CM. Both are fake. It worries me when people treat WhatsApp forwards as gospel. It shows the danger of believing the nonsense on social media"

Read: Naveen Kundu shares poem on lockdown amid coronavirus crisis

Fake News 'Single Most Unmanageable Hindrance': SG Tushar Mehta

Last week, the Central government told the Supreme Court that it was not the lack of medical equipment, beds or adequate testing facilities but the circulation of fake news on social media which has proven to be the biggest impediment in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"Deliberate and inadvertent circulation of fake news and/or material capable of causing serious panic in minds of the general public is found to be the single most unmanageable hindrance in the management of the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said.

He was presenting the status report before CJI SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswar Rao through a video-conference hearing.

Read: 'Gujarat companies to export hydroxychloroquine to US,' says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Read: India and Abu Dhabi to combat challenges in energy sector together amid COVID-19 crisis