Harsh Vardhan Lauds PM & Scientists As 80% Indians Trust COVID Vaccines: Survey

According to the figures of Edelman PR's Trust Barometer Survey 2021, carried out in 28 countries, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that around 80 per cent Indians are willing to take Covid-19 vaccines, this is people's trust on the Modi government and the scientists of the country. He tweeted and said that India should not be left behind in COVID Vaccination drive.

On Friday, a day ahead of India's emergency vaccination drive, the preparations across the country have reached the final stage. To counter vaccine eagerness (people who are overenthusiastic) and vaccine hesitancy (people who are not interested), the Centre has prepared a detailed plan. Although getting vaccinated is voluntary, in order to boost the confidence among common people the centre has advised healthcare professionals to take 2 doses, as recommended.

As Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is in phase 3 trial, questions have been raised over the efficacy of the vaccine. On Thursday, the Union minister took it to Twitter and busted all the rumours and myths regarding the side effects and effectiveness of the Indian vaccine.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that #COVIDVaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources.#StayInformedStaySafe @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/6ii2EFgpB0 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 14, 2021

After being administered #COVID19Vaccine, some individuals may have side effects like mild fever, pain at injection site & bodyache. This is similar to the side effects that occur post some other vaccines.



These are expected to go away on their own after some time. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/VCnJzXu70S — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 14, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive On January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India's COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. He is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the country who will be receiving the shots on the first day, according to sources. PM Modi is also likely to launch the Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) App, a digital platform created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution. his would be the world's largest immunisation exercise.

