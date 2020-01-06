SAD Delegation To Meet Jaishankar Over Security Of Sikhs In Pak, Says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said that a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation will be meeting External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss the issue of security of Sikhs in Pakistan. Taking to microblogging site, Badal mentioned that the delegation will be led by party president Sukhbir S Badal.

This statement of Badal comes after the murder of Sikh youth in Peshawar and attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

A SAD delegation led by party president Sukhbir S Badal will meet EAM @DrSJaishankar today & urge him to take up the issue of security of #Sikhs in Pak with its govt on emergent basis following hate attack at #NankanaSahib & murder of Sikh youth in Peshawar.@officeofssbadal — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 6, 2020

India condemns killing of Sikh youth

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries.

The body of 25-year-old Ravinder Singh was found in the area of Chamkani police station on Sunday, who was in the city for a short while to shop for his wedding. This case of cold-blooded murder in Pakistan, only adds on to the multiple cases of discrimination against the minorities by Imran Khan government.

Even a report filed by the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) had stated back in December that religious freedom has been affected and deteriorated under Imran Khan's government in Pakistan.

India condemned Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack

On Friday, India had strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.

The External Affairs Ministry said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev. The MEA further added that these reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.

