Harsimrat Kaur Slams Rahul For Misleading People On CAA, Not Calling Out Pak's Atrocities

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday took a jibe on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling him anti-Sikh. Taking to Twitter, Kaur said that Gandhi's refusal to condemn Pakistan's atrocities on the Sikh minorities shows his true stand on Sikhs. Kaur also mentioned that Gandhi has been misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act but cannot speak up against Pakistan.

Cong leader @RahulGandhi’s refusal to condemn stoning of #GurdwaraNankanaSahib & threat to the very existence of holy shrine reveals his anti-Sikh face. Rahul working overtime to mislead ppl on #CAA but has no time to take on Pak & expose atrocities it's committing against Sikhs. pic.twitter.com/8Hu2iVM9m4 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 4, 2020

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday came down heavily on the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province. Taking to Twitter, Hardeep Puri said that "shameful incidents" clearly highlight the threats which minorities face to their right to practice their religion in Pakistan. He called out those "who turn a blind eye to these injustices and persecution insensitive, inhuman & certainly not secular." Attacking the people who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Union Minister citing the example of this attack said this should be "an eye-opener" for those who refuse to recognize religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan and the rationale behind CAA.

Vandalism, stone pelting & acts of descrecation at the holiest of holy Sri Nankana Sahib Gurudwara yesterday should be an eye opener for those who refuse to recognize religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan & the rationale behind CAA. pic.twitter.com/3dNqX33jbf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 4, 2020

These shameful incidents clearly highlight the threats which minorities face to their right to practice their religion.



As an Indian & a Sikh I call those who turn a blind eye to these injustices & persecution insensitive, inhuman & certainly not secular. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 4, 2020

Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara

Around 400 Muslims of Nankana Sahib attacked the revered Gurdwara Nanam Asthana and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones on Friday. According to sources, the incident took place around 5 pm. Sources within the security apparatus say that Pakistani authorities aided this protest and made absolutely no effort to bring the situation under control. Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

Sources also report that the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurdwara which was attacked by the mob on Friday evening.

