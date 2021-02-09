Haryana CM's Fund Donates 11cr For Uttarakhand, Says, 'all Possible Help Will Be Provided'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday donated Rs 11 crore to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund from the CM's fund in view of the glacier breach calamity in the Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli District of the state on Sunday.

The glacier burst in the Chamoli district in Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand and caused severe harm to the livelihood of the people living near the river bank and workers involved in Rishiganaga hydro project. After the tragic incident, many Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians shared their condolences and sent prayers for the well being of the locals.

Haryana Chief Minister's Tweet

देवभूमि उत्तराखंड में ग्लेशियर टूटने से आई आपदा ने बहुत सी अनमोल जिंदगियों पर प्रभाव डाला है। इस प्राकृतिक आपदा से उत्पन्न हुई परिस्थितियों से निपटने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से ₹11 करोड़ की राशि दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा हरियाणा द्वारा हर संभव मदद प्रदान की जाएगी।@tsrawatbjp — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 9, 2021

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday shared a tweet announcing Rs 11 crore for Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund. Khattar tweeted, "The disaster caused by the breaking of the glacier in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has affected many precious lives. An amount of ₹ 11 crore will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to deal with the circumstances arising out of this natural disaster." Apart from this, all possible help will be provided by Haryana, he added.

Rishab Pant's donation

Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 7, 2021

Also, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant on Monday donated his match fee for the rescue operation. He tweeted, "Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out."

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 31 dead bodies have been recovered from the different regions of the Chamoli district so far and around 190 people are reportedly missing.

