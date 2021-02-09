Indian Army's Awareness Camp On Snow Avalanche In J&K's Baramulla Earns Praise From Locals

The Indian Army's avalanche rescue team on Monday organised awareness-cum-demonstration camp showing how to rescue people trapped during snow avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A unit of avalanche rescue team organised a live demonstration of drills and briefed locals about the protocols and basic requirements during the rescue operations.

In-charge of the avalanche unit Lieutenant Colonel Prince Rohit informed, "Because of the difficult terrain conditions of Pir Panjal and heavy snowfall during the harsh winter months, the Indian Army Avalanche Rescue Team always remains on high-alert. The Army endeavours to spread awareness on hazards of avalanches to local residents in the areas close to the Line of Control (LoC). The Army is always there for them in case of any eventuality." [Sic.]

During the live drill, the Indian Army also informed the locals about the medical facilities, emergency kits and other necessary equipment needed at the time of the rescue operation on snow avalanches. The unit said that the Avalanche rescue team is capable of meeting any eventuality in these areas. Captain Karamveer Singh, who is a trainer from the avalanche unit, said, “With specialised training, state-of-the-art equipment, and experience in operating in the tough terrains, the avalanche rescue team is highly capable of meeting any eventuality in these areas." [Sic.] The team has been trained at Gulmarg’s High Altitude Warfare School, he added.

The team also informed the locals about the hazards of the snow avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The extreme conditions of the place are critical and the life of the local residents is equally tough. The villagers face heavy snowfall every year and such an initiative by the Indian Army will help them rescue people trapped under the snow, said Panch of a village participated in the camp Farooq Ahmad Bajad. The villagers also noted that during times of heavy rainfall only the Indian Army is there to extend support.

