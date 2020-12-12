Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Threatens To Resign If MSP Gurantee Not Given To Farmers

Amid stalemate between farmers and Centre over the solutions for the ongoing protest against the farm laws, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that he will resign if MSP guarantee is not given to the farmers. Chautala's JJP joined hands with BJP after Haryana elections and BJP is now under the threat that ML Khattar led Haryana government may fall if JJP pulls back support. Chautala's remark comes a day after the farmers rejected the Centre's written assurance that the MSP will not be scrapped.

Chautala told news agency ANI, "Our party's national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I will work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfil the promise."

He continued, "Chaudhary Devi Lal (late former Haryana chief minister) used to say the government only listens to farmers till the time they have a partnership in the government. Today, I and my party are constantly putting the farmers' views in front of the Centre. I am in touch with the Union Minister through telephone and putting my views about the possible solutions of farmers' problem," he added.

READ | BJP's Ally RLP Seeks Repeal Of Farm Laws; Warns 'agitation Will Spread Across India'

READ | Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Arnab; Slams 'Corporate Pawns' & Political Hypocrisy On Farmers

Protests against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the five rounds of meetings which took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. While the farmers' unions have hardened their stance on the repeal of the laws, the Union government has made it clear that it is not ready to do so. At the same time, it has expressed the willingness to continue the talks whenever the farmers' unions are ready for a discussion.

READ | 700 Press Conferences, 700 Chaupals: BJP Plans Farmer Outreach To Bust Myths On Farm Laws

READ | Haryana CM Khattar chairs key cabinet meeting amid farmers' agitation against 3 farm bills