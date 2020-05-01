Haryana Eases Lockdown, Allows Industrial Activities In 15 Districts; Issues Guidelines

Quick links:
Ahead of the end of the nationwide lockdown, Haryana government on Friday, has announced revised guidelines for easing of lockdown in the state, with immediate effect. The state has allowed industrial activities in 14 districts - Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, complying with MHA's SOP. Haryana currently has 313 cases with 3 dead and 209 recovered.
Coronavirus Live Updates: PM chairs top-level meet as COVID-19 toll rises to 35,043
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, over 100 journalists test negative for COVID-19
Haryana has sealed its borders with Delhi, allowing only people associated with essential services with passes. Haryana's home and health minister Anil Vij has said that 'Haryana will be in a "comfortable position" as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days'. Haryana had also reported over 100 Markaz attendees and underwent massive contact tracing and quarantined all of them. As of April 30, Haryana reported 28 fresh cases and 10 new recoveries.
COVID-19: Delhi-Gurugram border sealed by Haryana Police
The Prime Minister interacted with state Chief Ministers on Monday, via conferencing, on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. According to Republic sources, PM Modi may address the nation in the next 4-5 days. Most CMs specifically in BJP-ruled states have asked for an extension of lockdown, but economic activities should restart, post-May 3.
Puducherry CM claims 'Most BJP CMs for lockdown extension' after attending PM-CM meeting