Haryana Eases Lockdown, Allows Industrial Activities In 15 Districts; Issues Guidelines

Ahead of the end of the nationwide lockdown, Haryana government on Friday, has announced revised guidelines for easing of lockdown in the state, with immediate effect. The state has allowed industrial activities in 14 districts - Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, complying with MHA's SOP. Haryana currently has 313 cases with 3 dead and 209 recovered.

The state government has issued following guidelines:

IT firms: Workforce less than 20 allowed to work at 100% capacity, over that 50% workforce

Construction sites in 14 districts can work at full capacity but will have to shut down if another district reports more than 10 cases.

In the remaining 8 districts - Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Panipat, Nuh, Palwal, Jhajjar and Panchkula, permissions would be granted on the basis of Development Block/Town or Zone (in case of MC) level assessment.

All construction sites in all 22 districts will be allowed as per MHA SoP and those who do not begin functioning within 7 days of approval - their approval would be liable to be cancelled without notice.

These guidelines would be applicable only to units not falling in a containment zone.

Covid in Haryana

Haryana has sealed its borders with Delhi, allowing only people associated with essential services with passes. Haryana's home and health minister Anil Vij has said that 'Haryana will be in a "comfortable position" as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days'. Haryana had also reported over 100 Markaz attendees and underwent massive contact tracing and quarantined all of them. As of April 30, Haryana reported 28 fresh cases and 10 new recoveries.

PM Modi- CMs video conference

The Prime Minister interacted with state Chief Ministers on Monday, via conferencing, on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. According to Republic sources, PM Modi may address the nation in the next 4-5 days. Most CMs specifically in BJP-ruled states have asked for an extension of lockdown, but economic activities should restart, post-May 3.

