Puducherry CM Claims 'Most BJP CMs For Lockdown Extension' After Attending PM-CM Meeting

With just a week left before the national COVID-19 lockdown ends, most BJP state Chief Ministers have opted for extension of lockdown, claims Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, after attending the PM-CM's video conference on Monday. He added that most CMs - specifically in BJP-ruled states have asked for an extension of lockdown, but economic activities should restart. He added that the chief ministers have asked the Prime Minister to take a call cautiously, based on their inputs.

Most BJP CMs want extension of lockdown: Puducherry CM

The mood at the meeting (of PM with CMs) was that the lockdown should continue but with some relaxation: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy https://t.co/sNhAf4T3Ly — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

PM Modi- CMs video conference

The Prime Minister interacted with state Chief Ministers on Monday, via conferencing, on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. Most CMs attended the meeting with the exception of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. According to Republic sources, PM Modi may address the nation in the next 4-5 days.

In the course of the 2-2.5 hours meeting, PM Modi has directed CMs to put efforts in converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones. He has also asked CMs to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19. At least eight states have written to the PMO that they would want certain specific relaxations, report sources.

PM Modi-CMs' statement out: 'Covid impact to remain; need brave reforms, economy focus'

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 20835 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 6184 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 8068. 872 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation allowed in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

