Haryana Government Imposes 'Covid Cess' As Liquor Shops Reopen From Wednesday

Like many other states, the Harayana government on Wednesday has also imposed a variable 'Covid cess' on liquor which will be applicable as shops reopen after nearly 40 days. The Haryana government had shut down liquor vends in the state from March 27, two days after a countrywide lockdown came into force.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government has decided to open the retail liquor vends throughout the state barring in coronavirus 'containment zones' but it will impose Covid cess to generate revenue. The 'COVID cess' will be levied on all types of liquor: Rs. 5 per quart in case of country liquor, Rs. 20 per quart for Indian-made Foreign liquor (IMFL), he said. It will be Rs 5 in case of strong beer and Rs 2 in case of other beer and Rs. 50 per pack greater than 375 ml in case of Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL), he said. The shops will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in both rural and urban areas. However, no 'ahataas' or open drinking places adjacent to liquor vends will be allowed.

In the wake reports of violation of social-distancing norms at liquor shops in Delhi and other places, Chautala said that no crowding at sales counter will be allowed. It will be ensured that social-distancing is maintained at the vends and there is proper barricading. Only five customers at a time will be allowed to stand on the sales counter of the retail liquor vend.

Wearing masks is mandatory for customers and salesmen while liquor vend owners will have to make available hand sanitizers at the counter at all times. However, he also warned that in case of any violation of the guidelines, the Excise department may reconsider its decision of opening the particular vend where violations are reported or observed.

Liquor cess as shops reopen in various places

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind-Kejriwal led Delhi Government imposed 70% tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor as "Special Corona Fees". The Andhra Pradesh led by Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the prices of liquor by 75 percent. As per sources, Bengal government of Mamta Banerjee has also imposed a 30% tax on liquor.

Telangana extends lockdown

In a massive development on Tuesday, Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao announced that the lockdown would be extended in the state till May 29. Thus, Telangana has become the first state in India to extend the lockdown beyond May 17. The curfew from 7 pm to 7 am shall continue across the state. Addressing the media, Rao stated that 1096 COVID-19 cases had been reported in the state so far, out of which 628 individuals had been discharged. Moreover, he noted that 11 more persons had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

