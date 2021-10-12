Haryana Govt Issues Order Banning Employees From Being Part Of Political Parties

The Haryana government on Monday issued an order banning all state government employees from taking part in political campaigns. The state has now directed its employees and their families to refrain from activities that are directly or indirectly subversive of the government. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana has now warned all its employees of strict actions if found violating the order.

The order directs Haryana government employees to stay clear of such activities and organisations. "No government employee should be a member or associated with any political party or organisation. No employee should canvas or interfere with or use his influence in connection with or take part in an election of any legislature or local authority," said the Haryana government as quoted by news agency ANI. The new order comes in the light of upcoming elections in neighbouring states. Political parties in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are now gearing up for the assembly elections in 2022.

“It shall be the duty of every Government employee to endeavour to prevent any member of his family from taking part in or subscribing in aid of or assisting in any other manner, any movement or activity which is, or tends directly or indirectly to be subversive of the Government as by law established,” it added.

According to the latest order, the display of any electoral symbol in person, vehicle or residence of any government employee will be against the law. A state government employee will not be allowed to join or continue to be a member of an association which in turns objects to public order. However, an employee can become a member or office-bearer of a state or national level association that functions with the aim of promoting sports.

Manohar Lal Khattar speaks against protesting farmers

Earlier on October 4, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorted the BJP cadre to form groups and retaliate violently to farmers protesting against the farm laws. He was addressing the members of the state unit of the BJP Kisan Morcha who had come to his residence to thank him for advancing the paddy procurement. Moreover, he advised them not to worry about the consequences of taking the law into their hands citing that they will emerge as bigger leaders once they are eventually released from jail.

Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, "We have to encourage new farmer organizations. The problem (farm protests) does not exist to that extent in south Haryana. Raise volunteer groups of 500, 700, or 1000 farmers in each district of north and west Haryana. Tit for tat. Pick up sticks."

Image: PTI