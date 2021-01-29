Haryana Govt Suspends Internet In 17 Districts As Tensions Mount At Farmers' Protest Sites

As tensions escalate at the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi, the Haryana Government has suspended internet services in 17 districts of the state to curb the spread of misinformation. These districts include Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Internet services in the aforementioned districts will remain suspended till 5:00 PM on January 30 whereas the existing suspension on internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar & Palwal will also continue for the same period.

"In order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours and divisive propaganda through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," the Haryana Government order reads.

Tensions escalate at farmers' protest

As Delhi Police continues its crackdown on perpetrators of violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, tensions continue to escalate that protesting sites on the outskirts of Delhi. On Thursday evening, the Ghaziabad DM had given an ultimatum to protestors to clear the Ghazipur site failing to which they would clear it forcefully. The farmers including BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikat have reiterated that they will continue their protests.

On Friday morning, tensions escalated at the Singhu border as clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a group of people claiming to be locals who attempted to clear the protestors. Following that, the police got involved, at which point the cops were pelted with stones, replying with a lathi-charge and with tear gas shells. A major ruckus took place when the residents of the village attempted to force the farmers to vacate the border where they have been agitating at for several months against the Centre's agriculture laws. The two groups pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks, leading to a further escalation in violence. A police official sustained major injuries during the clash and has been shifted to ICU for treatment.

