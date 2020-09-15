Haryana IAS Officer Rajesh Khullar Appointed Executive Director Of World Bank

Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar has been appointed as Executive Director of the World Bank. According to an order issued by Ministry of Personnel on Monday, the Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajesh Khullar will assume his new position at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC in the US. The Senior Bureaucrat has been appointed to represent India for a tenure of 3 years.

Rajesh Khullar to represent India at World Bank

The new Executive Director of World Bank, Rajesh Khullar is an IAS officer from the 1988 batch who is currently serving in his cadre state Haryana. After taking charge of his post, Khullar will serve a tenure of 3 years or till the date of superannuation. He is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to Haryana CM as well as the chairman of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Rajesh Khullar, lAS (HY:88), presently in the Cadre, as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years from the assumption of the charge of the post or till the date of his superannuation (viz. 31 .08.2023) or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," read the official order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

IAS officer Rajesh Khullar previously served as the Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance before being appointed as Executive Director of the World Bank. He oversaw the key bilateral agreements and also designed the structure of India's infrastructure debt funds during his tenure as the Joint Secretary. The Haryana IAS officer has also held several other positions at the Centre. Rajesh Khullar wrote a book named Viral Match which was published in 2008.

New Executive Director of ADB

The Ministry of Personnel has issued another order appointing Additional Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, Sameer Kumar Khare as the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila. Khare has been appointed to serve for a tenure of 3 years after assuming charge of the position at ADB. The Additional Secretary is an IAS officer from the 1989 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

(With inputs from PTI)