Haryana Mulls Imposing COVID-19 Cess On Liquor, Second To Nagaland If Implemented

After easing restrictions across districts, Haryana deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, on Sunday, said that the Haryana government is govt mulling to impose variable 'COVID cess' on liquor to support areas or institutions adversely hit by COVID-19 pandemic, as per PTI. Chautala, who holds the portfolios of Excise, Industry and Commerce Departments, added that the cess could be anywhere between Rs 2-20. He also ruled out a fixed cess and discussions are on to impose cess on product and quantity.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Armed forces pay tribute to COVID warriors ahead of lockdown 3.0

Haryana mulls imposing COVID-19 cess on liquor

Haryana govt mulling to impose variable 'COVID cess' on liquor to support areas or institutions adversely hit by #COVID19 pandemic: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2020

Haryana eases lockdown, allows industrial activities in 15 districts; issues guidelines

What is COVID-19 cess?

Already Nagaland has imposed a Covid-19 cess on petrol and diesel sales - the first state to introduce it, inspite of not having a single case. The state imposed Covid-19 cess of Rs 5 per litre on diesel and Rs 6 per litre on petrol. Reports state that a policy paper submitted to PM Modi by 50 IRS officers had proposed a 4% Covid-19 cess on taxable income of over Rs 10 lakh as a suggestion to strengthen the economy post-COVID.

Amit Shah salutes those 'upholding fair journalism' in India on World Press Freedom Day

Haryana eases restrictions

On May 1, the Haryana government announced revised guidelines for easing of lockdown in the state, with immediate effect. The state has allowed industrial activities in 14 districts - Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, complying with MHA's SOP. Haryana currently has 360 cases with 4 dead and 227 recovered.

Jharkhand extends restrictions till May 17, will not follow Centre’s relaxations

Covid in Haryana

Haryana has sealed its borders with Delhi, allowing only people associated with essential services with passes. Haryana's home and health minister Anil Vij has said that 'Haryana will be in a "comfortable position" as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days'. Haryana had also reported over 100 Markaz attendees and underwent massive contact tracing and quarantined all of them.