Coronavirus: Haryana Police Issues Advisory To Field Units On Precautionary Measures

With two positive cases of Coronavirus reported in Delhi and Telangana, the Haryana Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for its field units to take swift action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from the fast-spreading infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers and other gears.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk told ANI, "All Commissioners of Police, District Superintendents of Police, Battalion Commandants and other units in charges were asked to make available masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to the police personnel in the districts as they frequently come in close contact with other persons while being on duty."

READ | Centre, State Govts Take Preventative Measures As More Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Emerge

He said that police personnel who generally come in close contact with people during frisking, interaction, crowd control, access control, and other traffic duties need to be equipped with protective gears immediately.

Further, the Haryana Police personnel were also suggested to maintain personal hygiene to protect themselves from potential infection of Coronavirus.

India takes measures to contain Coronavirus

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday addressed a press conference to inform about India's preparedness to deal with Coronavirus. He added that screening of passengers was being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. According to the Health Ministry, India has scanned 5, 57,431 passengers at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports.

READ | Karnataka Health Minister Calls Emergency Meeting Over Coronavirus Case In Telangana

PM Modi holds extensive review meeting over Coronavirus

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an extensive review meeting regarding preparedness. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that there is no need to panic. He also mentioned that different ministries and states are working together to provide prompt medical attention.

Globally, more than 3,100 people have died of Coronavirus, the vast majority of them including from China. More than 90,000 people have been infected, with cases registered in more than 60 countries.

READ | Air India Confirms Coronavirus Case On Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi Flight, Advises Passengers

Visas issued to citizens of four nations suspended

A day after two fresh cases of coronavirus was reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India.

The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visas from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate, said the advisory which brought the suspension with immediate effect.

READ | PM Modi Holds Extensive Review Meeting Over Coronavirus, Says 'We Need To Work Together'

(With inputs from ANI)