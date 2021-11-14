Haryana: Schools In 4 Districts Near NCR To Remain Shut Amid Rise In Pollution Till Nov 17

As toxic smog and poor air quality engulfs regions around the national capital, the Haryana Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has decided to cease operations of schools till Wednesday, November 17. This order arrives a day post the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered schools to remain shut for seven days.

Haryana DMA while passing the order has further directed to stop manual sweeping and start water sprinkling to control dust on roads.

Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar being shut amid pollution concerns

Amid the possible danger of the third wave of the pandemic, regions around the national capital are facing another setback caused by air pollution. The Haryana government while concerning on this, in an order has directed all educational institutions to hold operations in offline mode till November 20. The order stated, "Keeping in view the need in the public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi...All Schools, Colleges, Educational/Coaching Institutes, Skill Development, and Training Institutes, Other Training Institutes. Libraries (except where exams are being conducted) shall be closed with immediate effect till November 20."

Further, the order also urged all government employees to operate from their homes (Work from home) at 100% capacity till November 17. Concerning the functioning of private offices, the government order has advised avoiding vehicular movement while asking them to also inculcate WFH policy.

Hold on construction and stubble burning says Haryana DMA

The Haryana DMA while passing the order has also asked to stop Trash burning, stubble burning, manual sweeping of roads, construction activities in all four districts namely Gurugram, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Faridabad. The order added, "There shall be complete ban on all types of construction and development activities. Mechanised stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed."

With ANI inputs