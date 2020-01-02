Haryana: Sisters Denied Passports, Authorities Claim They Look 'Nepali'

The authorities denied issuing passports to the two sisters from Haryana citing that they look like Nepali on Wednesday. One of the girls while narrating her ordeal said that the authorities asked her and her sister to prove their nationality. Furthermore, she added that the matter was forwarded to Minister Anil Vij.

Girls on being denied passport over her looks

One amongst the two sisters narrated the incident of being denied passport and said, "When we went to the passport office at Chandigarh, they saw our faces and wrote that we are Nepali. They ask us to prove our nationality. We took the matter to the Minister Anil Vij only after which the process of making our passport started."

Deputy Commissioner comments on the allegations

Ashok Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala while speaking about the incident said, "One person named Bhagat Bahadur went with his daughters Santosh and Henna to the passport office Chandigarh for the passport. There they have denied passport and wrote 'applicant seems to be Nepali' on their documents. I have taken cognizance of this as soon as it came to my notice and after my intervention both the sisters were called by the Passport office and now their passport will reach them very soon."

He also assured that appropriate action will be taken and an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

