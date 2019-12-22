Has Kiara Advani Changed Her Name On Passport & Aadhar Card? Actress Clarifies

Did you know that Kiara Advani's real name was Alia Advani? On a chat show, Kiara revealed, "Alia is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood. He suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara."

And now when asked if she has changed her name on the passport and Aadhar card, Kiara told an entertainment portal, "When I am flying abroad and reach the airport, they look at me and ask 'But aren't you Kiara?'. So, I guess I might change it on my Aadhar and Passport soon- but Alia mera middle name toh rahega. kiaraaliaadvani, that's how I go on Instagram."

On the professional front

Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Ali Advani is expected to release in theaters on December 27. Kiara Ali Advani will be portraying the role of a hyper-energetic Monika Batra. Her main symptom seems to be a by-product of her high energy levels and the treatment prescribed for her seems like a helpless plea to reduce her energy levels as it scares her husband. Monika Batra's husband will be played by Diljit Dosanjh's character Honey Batra in the film.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani was last seen in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films at the box office this year. The actor has a lot of interesting films lined up post the release of Good Newwz. The actor will feature in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah.

