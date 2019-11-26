Haryana: DGP Crime Administers Constitution Day Pledge At Police Headquarters

To mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution which is celebrated as the 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Divas', the Director-General of Police,Crime PK Agrawal other senior officials and staff assembled at the Haryana Police Headquarters in Panchkula. The DGP administered a pledge to uphold the values and principles of the constitution. Among others present on this occasion include ADGP Admin and IT AS Chawla, IG STF Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IDIG CID Satender Kumar Gupta, DIG STF Satheesh Balan, SP STF Rajesh Duggal, SP CAW Manisha Choudhry, AIG Provisioning Vinod Kumar and other police officers.

About Constitution Day

The constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and the Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution. Speaking about the Constitution Day or 'Samvidhan Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio address on Sunday had said that this year's constitution day is more special as the nation completes 70 years of the adoption of the constitution. He added, "Let us pay our respects and gratitude to all the members of the constituent assembly. Our constitution guards the rights and dignity of every citizen which has been ensured owing to the farsightedness of the architects of our constitution."

Modi said that the day reinforces the obligation of citizens towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values thus contributing to nation-building which was the dream of the makers of the constitution.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also urged the citizens of the country to take their responsibilities seriously. Besides, being the Vice president, Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He said, "Entitlements come with duties and responsibilities as well. Nation-building can't be the responsibility of governments alone. Citizens have to play an equally important role," he said. The vice president also stressed on the need to keep the country above creed and quoted Dr. BR Ambedkar to say if the contrary is done, then the country's independence will be put in jeopardy.

(With input from agencies)

