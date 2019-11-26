Paramilitary Forces Celebrate Constitution Day Across Country

Paramilitary forces on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday took an oath to abide by the values of the Constitution and also celebrated the occasion at their headquarters and offices. Chief of units and Director General of forces administered an oath to the security force personnel and outlined that everybody will be abiding by the values enshrined in the preamble to the Constitution. Forces that have been deployed in Chhattisgarh, Kashmir and other places also celebrated the day. Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) read the 'preamble' of the Constitution in Kohka and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh and Chhatra in Jharkhand during election duty.

'Constitution guards the rights and dignity of every citizen'

Speaking about the Constitution Day or 'Samvidhan Diwas', Prime Minister Modi during his monthly radio address on Sunday had said that this year's Constitution day is more special as the nation completes 70 years of the adoption of the constitution. He added, "Let us pay our respects and gratitude to all the members of the constituent assembly. Our constitution guards the rights and dignity of every citizen which has been ensured owing to the farsightedness of the architects of our constitution."

Modi said that the day reinforces the obligation of citizens towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values thus contributing to nation-building which was the dream of the makers of the Constitution.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also urged the citizens of the country to take their responsibilities seriously. Besides being the Vice president, Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He said, "Entitlements come with duties and responsibilities as well. Nation-building can't be the responsibility of governments alone. Citizens have to play an equally important role," he said. The vice president also stressed on the need to keep the country above creed and quoted BR Ambedkar to say if the contrary is done, then the country's independence will be put in jeopardy.

(With agency inputs)