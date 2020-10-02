Uma Bharti Hauls Up UP Govt Over Hathras Probe, Seeks Visitation Rights For Victim's Kin

In the first signs of unease within BJP on the handling of the Hathras gangrape case, ex-Union Minister Uma Bharti on Friday opined that the UP government's image had suffered a hit. Denouncing the barricading of the village in Hathras and the hasty cremation of the victim's body by the police, she opined that there was no rule of preventing the family from meeting others during the SIT probe. Bharti lamented that the police inquiry had come under a cloud despite BJP promising to bring 'Ram Rajya' (good governance) in the country.

Acknowledging that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had a clean image as an administrator, she urged him to permit political leaders and journalists to meet the victim's family. This assumes significance in the wake of Hathras Additional SP Prakash Kumar saying that journalists' entry will be restricted till the 3-member SIT completes its probe. Also, Congress and TMC delegations have been stopped from meeting the family. The ex-Union Minister added that she would meet the family in person after getting discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh where is currently recuperating from COVID-19. Stressing on her stature within BJP, she appealed to Adityanath to not ignore her suggestion.

६)आप एक बहुत ही साफ़ सुधरी छवि के शासक है । मेरा आपसे अनुरोध है कि आप मीडियाकर्मियों को एवं अन्य राजनीतिक दलो के लोगों को पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने दीजिये । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 2, 2020

७)मै @BJP4India में आपसे वरिष्ठ एवं आपकी बड़ी बहन हू । मेरा आग्रह है की आप मेरे सुझाव को अमान्य मत करियेगा । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 2, 2020

The Hathras gangrape

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

The UP government announced that her kin will be given Rs.25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house. Also, one family member will get a government job. On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of this horrific crime, seeking a response from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Assistant Director-General of Police Law & Order, Hathras District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police by October 12.

