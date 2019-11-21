Deve Gowda: NRC Implementation Will Strain Our Relations With Neighbouring countries

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented across the country, then it will strain India's relationship with neighbouring countries. Speaking to the media Gowda said, "The government is not taking into consideration the consequences of NRC implementation, they want to implement NRC across the nation. If it gets implemented, it will not only create problems in the country but also strain our relations with neighbouring countries."

"Look at Assam, what has happened there. So there is a need to learn from bitter experiences." Deve Gowda said.

On the previous day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Rajya Sabha that all citizens of India, irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC. He added that NRC is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill. "NRC has no such provisions which says that certain religions will be excluded from it. All citizens of India, irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill," Amit Shah said while addressing the Rajya Sabha in Delhi.

At Jharkhand rally, Amit Shah hails SC's Ayodhya verdict; slams Congress

Leaders backing NRC

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma has stated that infiltration is a curse to the nation. Backing NRC he added that NRC is a tool to fight against infiltration and protect the rights of the citizens in the country. Sharma praised Home Minister Amit Shah’s vision stating that he has a long-term vision for the country.

Amid nationwide NRC call row,UP Dy CM backs Amit Shah, says 'infiltration curse to nation'

Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the critics of NRC and said that a few people are trying to mislead and incite fear among the people. Assuring people, Naqvi said that citizens of the country who have been living for ages don't need to fear the implementation of NRC. Speaking of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who has been resisting NRC, Naqvi said that NRC when implemented across the nation, will be implemented in West Bengal too as it is a part of the nation and not separate from other states.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi clarifies doubts over NRC

Baba Ramdev on Thursday has come out in support of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is set to be implemented across the country. Urging not to politicise NRC, Ramdev said that it is important for security of the country. "An illegal foreign citizen is a major threat to the security of the country. It is very important to identify and weed out these people," Ramdev added, "It should not be seen with a political lens. It is our duty to maintain the unity of the country. No politics should happen on this."

Ramdev comes out in support of NRC, says it will 'weed' out threats from country

(With inputs from ANI)