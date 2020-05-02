Hazur Sahib Pilgrims Who Returned To Amritsar Test COVID-19 Positive

As many as 137 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Punjab from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, said Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "55 more devotees tested positive today (Friday) evening. People should abide by the Government's advisory and follow all the preventive measures. They should stay inside their homes. They need not worry." Meanwhile, Punjab on Friday reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, said the State Health Department.

According to the health department, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 585 and the death toll is 20. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases. So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been reported, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery rate has posted a marginal improvement to 25.37%. 564 patients have recovered since Thursday, taking the total tally number to 8,888. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that a total of 9,02,654 samples have been tested so far.

In a press briefing, the Health Ministry asked State and district administration to ensure through focused efforts that 'Red' and 'Orange' zone districts, break the chain of transmission through effective and stringent containment measure. The Centre has marked 130 red zones across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts based on the level of cases, doubling rates and viral load.

(with ANI inputs)

