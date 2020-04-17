Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's Son Nikhil Ties The Knot With Revathi, See Pictures

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi in Ramanagara near Bengaluru on Friday. Pictures of the ceremony in which the bride and the groom, dressed in their traditional best, participating in the rituals surfaced on Twitter. The actor-politician was seen tying the chain on his wife among the numerous rituals of the ceremony.

Here are the pictures

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/HrLpGD5s9p — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

#WATCH Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

The pre-wedding rituals were held a day before at a farmhouse in Ramanagara near Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy had apologised for not being able to invite everyone to the wedding, due to the restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The JD(S) leader had added that only 60-70 guests could be invited to the wedding, and that a grand reception once everything resolves after the COVID-19 pandemic was on the cards.

Nikhil and Revathi had got engaged on February 9. The former had contested in the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya constituency, where he had lost to actor-politician Sumalatha, wife of late Ambareesh. Nikhil’s grandfather Deve Gowda is a former Prime Minister of the country.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has also acted in films like Jaguar, Seetharama Kalyana, Kurukshetra. Revathi is the grand-niece of former Congress leader and Housing Minister H Krishnappa.

