HD Kumaraswamy To Hold Son's Wedding On April 17 Despite Lockdown Due To COVID-19

JDU leader HD Kumaraswamy has decided to conduct his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's marriage ceremony on April 17 despite the lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. According to the JDU leader, proper precautionary measures as per the guidelines given by the government will be followed during the ceremony.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "Marriage will be performed in closed doors among the family members, which may be around 50 people. Family members only will be present during the marriage ceremony." He further added that the date was fixed months ago and they cannot miss the "good star" and the "Holy Muhurtham".

About the marriage

According to reports, the JDU leader's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is all set to marry Congress minister M Krishnappa's niece Revati on April 17. The marriage ceremony will be held at the bride's residence. Reportedly, earlier the ceremony was to take place near Ramnagar-- HD Kumaraswamy's constituency.

Read: Antiviral drug remdesivir may be effective in stopping replication of coronavirus: ICMR

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the national youth wing president of the JDU. He had also contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandya constituency.

Read: HD Kumaraswamy wants 'scientific & rational' explanation for PM Modi's 9 pm-9 min appeal

The Coronavirus Crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 9,352 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 8,048 active cases. While 324 deaths have been reported overall, around 780 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.

Read: 74L bank accounts will be credited with Rs 1,500 as promised by CM: Telangana minister

Read: COVID-19: Delhi reports 356 new cases; over 90% of which are Markaz attendees

(With ANI Inputs)