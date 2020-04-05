HD Kumaraswamy Wants 'scientific & Rational' Explanation For PM Modi's 9 Pm-9 Min Appeal

In his first response to PM Modi's 9 pm- 9 min appeal, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked for a 'scientific & rational' explanation to back the act and accused the PM of 'slyly asking' the nation to do so on BJP's foundation day. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the JD(S) leader put forth a series of tweets, hitting out at the government for not revealing to the nation the concrete steps taken by the government to tackle the pandemic. Kumaraswamy further alleged that PPEs and testing kits were not provided to the common man at affordable prices and that the PM's appeal was an event of self-aggrandizement.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the event was planned in such a way to commemorate the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that there was no other explanation for the date and time chosen. Further, he said that PM Modi was giving 'meaningless tasks' to an already 'exhausted' Indians. The leader concluded his tweet by hoping 'sense prevails on the PM' followed by a poem about lighting lamps in Kannada.

H D Kumaraswamy wants a 'scientific' explanation

Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.

1/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population.

2/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

It is shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self aggrandizement & it is beyond shameful to push the hidden agenda of his party in the face of global calamity. May sense prevail upon the PM;



ಕರುಣಾಳು ಬಾ ಬೆಳಕೆ

ಮುಸುಕಿದೀ ಮಬ್ಬಿನಲಿ..

ಕೈ ಹಿಡಿದು

ನಡೆಸೆನ್ನನು.....



3/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 2902 COVID-19 cases with 68 deaths till date

