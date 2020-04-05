The Debate
HD Kumaraswamy Wants 'scientific & Rational' Explanation For PM Modi's 9 Pm-9 Min Appeal

Politics

JD(S)'s Kumaraswamy asked for a 'scientific & rational' explanation to back the act & accused the PM of 'slyly asking' the nation to so on BJP's foundation day

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kumaraswamy

In his first response to PM Modi's 9 pm- 9 min appeal, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked for a 'scientific & rational' explanation to back the act and accused the PM of 'slyly asking' the nation to do so on BJP's foundation day. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the JD(S) leader put forth a series of tweets, hitting out at the government for not revealing to the nation the concrete steps taken by the government to tackle the pandemic. Kumaraswamy further alleged that PPEs and testing kits were not provided to the common man at affordable prices and that the PM's appeal was an event of self-aggrandizement. 

READ | Tata Power Distribution Chief Explains How Mumbai Grid Will Handle 9-min Load Drop

Kumaraswamy alleged that the event was planned in such a way to commemorate the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that there was no other explanation for the date and time chosen. Further, he said that PM Modi was giving 'meaningless tasks' to an already 'exhausted' Indians. The leader concluded his tweet by hoping 'sense prevails on the PM' followed by a poem about lighting lamps in Kannada.

READ | Amid Karnataka-Kerala Border Standoff, Vijayan And Palaniswami Express Bond Of Love

H D Kumaraswamy wants a 'scientific' explanation

READ | 12 Tablighi Jamaat Members From Nepal Booked For Defying Lockdown In Muzaffarnagar

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights."  In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 2902 COVID-19 cases  with 68 deaths till date

READ | India Rejects Imran Khan's Comments On J&K Domicile Law, Says 'End Terrorism In Kashmir'

First Published:
