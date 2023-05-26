Head Priest Who Will Present Sengol To Modi Wants Him To Return As PM In 2024

The head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal who will be presenting the ‘Sengol’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new parliament building, said that the PM should return to power in 2024.

"PM Modi is a leader who got global appreciation. He is doing good things for people. Again in 2024 he has to become PM and should guide people. We are all so proud as world leaders are appreciating our PM Modi. I will be meeting PM Modi and presenting the 'Sengol' to him on the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the head priest added.

The historic sceptre, which was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to represent the symbol of the transfer of power from the Britishers to India, will be presented to the PM during the inauguration by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam.

What is the significance of handing over the Sengol to PM Modi?

The historic sceptre, as a symbol of the transfer of power between the Britishers and India, was handed over to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The same sceptre will be given to PM Modi by the head priest of Madurai Adheenam on May 28 during the unveiling of the new parliament building.

Vummidi Sudhakar, chairman of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers which made the historic sceptre 'Sengol', said, "We're the makers of the 'Sengol'. It took us a month's time to make it. It is made of silver & gold plated. I was 14 years at that time...we're grateful to PM Modi". Vummidi Ethirajulu, 96, and Vummidi Sudhakar, 88, two people who were involved in the making of the original Sengol in 1947 are expected to attend the new Parliament building's inauguration. Moreover, Vummidi Balaji, great-grandson of jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Chetty said, "Today after 75 years, ‘Sengol’ is being remembered. Govt is recreating the entire event that happened in 1947. Very nostalgic and a beautiful feeling for us that our forefathers were part of history and now we’re also going to witness the recreation of that event."

The transfer of the Sengol is an ancient civilisational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries. The word Sengol is based on the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness'.

According to sources PM Modi is also expected to make a closing speech at the new parliament building function, "During the function, the secret Sengol will be installed in the Central Hall of Parliament in the new building, which is essentially the Lok Sabha chamber. A speech will be delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make the closing speech," sources said.