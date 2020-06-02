Cyclone Nirsarga: Healh Min Dr. Harsh Vardhan Takes Stock Of The Danger To Coastal Areas

Ahead of the Tropical storm 'Nisarga', Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan apprised about the joint bulletin issued by Ocean Information Service Provider ESSO-INCOIS and IMD Weather. Cyclone Nisarga is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday.

The bulletin forecasted wave height and corresponding swell height, for coastal region, into the ocean upto 10 km for Maharastra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshwadeep, and Kerala.

READ: 'Nisarga' to have "negotiable" wind speed but will evacuate people as precaution: NDRF DG

Damage Expected:

-Major damage to thatched houses/ huts. Rooftops may blow off. Unattached metal sheets may fly.

-Damage to power and communication lines.

- Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes.

READ: Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: IMD issues Red Alert in Mumbai & Gujarat; forecast here

'26 teams deployed in Maharashtra & Gujarat'

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan joining the broadcast along with IMD Chief said that in disaster management terms, it is a "negotiable" cyclone and expected it to cause zero casualties in terms of life. He said that the force is ready because of the prior information provided by the IMD four days back and informed that multiple high-level meetings have also taken place to keep a track of the cyclone.

"10 teams are in Maharashtra with 6 teams on standby if required, 11 in Gujarat with 2 teams on standby and as we speak, in the morning, there was a fresh request from Gujarat for another 5 times which are on their way from Punjab, so, all in all, there will be 16 teams in Gujarat at the end of the day which is in total 26 teams between the two states and 8 on standby which is adequate. It is not as dangerous as Cyclone Amphan which we faced a few days back," Pradhan said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), India Meteorological Department (IMD), and Indian Coast Guard on their preparedness for dealing with cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall on June 3.

Later, Shah also held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Praful Patel and assured them all central help in view of the impending cyclone. The Home Minister asked them to spell out in details the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation.

READ: 'Cyclone Nisarga will be maximum over Mumbai; 110 kmph winds,' says IMD Chief; NDRF ready

READ: 33 teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat in view of 'Nisarga': NDRF DGNew D'