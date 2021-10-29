Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Flags Off Red Cross Trucks For Donation Of Relief Material

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off Red Cross trucks on Friday to provide blankets, medications, and other relief supplies to the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand. The truck will also assist vulnerable populations in the northernmost union territories during the winter season and provide flood relief to the people of Uttarakhand, according to the Health Minister.

Flagged off Red Cross trucks for donation of blankets, medicines & other relief material to the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh & Uttarakhand



This will support vulnerable populations in the northern-most UTs for the winter season & provide flood relief to people of Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/P8nReSFsyg — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 29, 2021

"This will support vulnerable populations in the northern-most UTs for the winter season and provide flood relief to people of Uttarakhand," Mandaviya tweeted.

The flag-off ceremony was held at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi. Mosquito nets, cooking sets, tents, and critical medicines were among the goods delivered to Uttarakhand by Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in addition to blankets.

During the event, the Union Health Minister said, "Red Cross assists the most vulnerable and needy in times of disasters and other crisis situations."

People affected by heavy flooding are already receiving assistance from local Red Cross branches, he noted. Fresh supplies are being sent from the national headquarters to reinforce their efforts. The Union health minister stated that assistance items are being pre-positioned for usage by vulnerable states. These products include around one lakh blankets, one lakh hygiene kits, one lakh tarpaulins, and 75,000 cooking sets, among other things.

"To supplement the efforts of the State Government, three truck loads of relief supplies have been sent to Uttarakhand. In addition, the Ministry of Health has also sent medicines for the suffering population. Hilly states experience severe cold in the winter months. The blankets are being pre-positioned so that in times of any crisis, people affected can be supported immediately", he added.

Mansukh Mandaviya on Uttarakhand rains

The Union Health Minister mentioned that recent landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand have wreaked havoc on the state. Hundreds of people have died in Uttarakhand as a result of recent heavy rains. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 300 persons from flood-affected districts across the state.

According to a statement released by the state administration, 79 people died in Uttarakhand between October 17 and October 19 due to natural disasters brought on by heavy rain. Uttarakhand saw uninterrupted rain in October, resulting in flooded roads, landslides, and river overflows, stranding people in various regions. Between October 17 and October 19, 24 incidences of injury and three cases of missing people were reported, according to official data released on Friday.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: @mansukhmandviya/Twitter