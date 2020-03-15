'First And Second Confirmatory Tests For COVID-19 Are Free', Informs Health Ministry

Amidst the rising Coronavirsu scare, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health, Sanjeeva Kumar on Sunday informed that the first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. He added that the country has enough capacity as only 10% of the capacity has been utilized per day yet. The COVID-19 virus which has declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed 2 lives in India with 107 positive cases reported.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sanjeeva Kumar informed that an order for the procurement of additional 80,56,365 N95 maks and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers has been placed and added that AIIMS has instituted a 24x7 helpline (9971876591) dedicated to resolving issues pertaining to the virus. Reflecting upon the death of the Buldhana patient, Kumar stated that the patient's death sample was tested and it was reported negative for Covid-19.

MEA sets up a special cell

In a bid to rescue stranded Indian citizens abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special cell to coordinate issues related to COVID-19. Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi has been appointed as the point person coordinating the response to the virus. In a notice issued on Sunday, the MEA also informed that it has set up helplines that are proactively responding to queries over phone, emails and even social media to reach the Indian community abroad.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Sunday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories. Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

With ANI Inputs