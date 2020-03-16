Aaditya Thackeray Reviews Preparations To Deal With COVID In Mumbai Suburbs

In the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray held a detailed review of preparations to deal with the virus in Mumbai suburbs. In a series of tweets, Thackeray revealed the details of the review. He stated that apart from the transport and police officials, the municipal commissioner was also present during the review meeting through a video call.

According to him, every establishment and citizen should follow the guidelines given by the Central and the State government. Further, he asserted that no one should take it lightly.

Apart from this, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to propose the postponement of all exams in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister is yet to take the final decision.

This morning, as guardian minister, I held a detailed review of Mumbai Suburbs, and our preparations to deal with corona virus, with Mumbai Suburban Collector, Police officials, BEST GM, BMC AMCs, officials from FRRO, Railways, Airport- MIAL and others.

The municipal commissioner was also present via video conference with other asst municipal commissioners through VCs.

We are constantly monitoring the situation, taking precautionary measures as need be and as anticipated.

What is most crucial is citizens/ establishments follow the guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments to the fullest. The circumstances demanding, the state will intervene for its implementation. No establishment must take this situation lightly — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 16, 2020

Maha CM declares 'Coronavirus epidemic'

The Maharashtra government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Informing the state assembly of the number of positive cases detected at that time, he declared all the schools to be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted. Affirming that schools in Mumbai and elsewhere will remain open, Thackeray added that gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed starting midnight on Friday till 30th March.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 146 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 153,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,746 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, March 16, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 113, including 17 foreign nationals, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

